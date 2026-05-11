Plateau killings: Gov Mutfwang bans night mining, grazing

By Golok Nanmwa

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has visited communities in Barkin Ladi and Bassa local government areas, assuring residents of government protection and justice for victims of recent killings.

The governor, who visited the Nding community in Barkin Ladi, met with widows, children and survivors of the attack that left several people dead and others injured.

He was received by the Executive Chairman of Barkin Ladi LGA, Stephen Pwajok, and accompanied by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, alongside security officials and community leaders.

Mutfwang said he had been in constant touch with security agencies since the attacks began and came personally to assess the situation.

“I have been on this matter since it started. I have been in touch with the local government chairman and security agencies to contain the situation, and I decided to come here to see things for myself,” he said.

The governor assured residents that perpetrators of the attacks would be tracked and brought to justice, stressing that security agencies had been directed to intensify operations in affected areas.

“The life of every Plateau citizen is precious. Those who take pleasure in killing and inflicting pain will not know peace,” he said.

As part of new security measures, Mutfwang announced a ban on night mining activities across the state, directing that all mining operations must end by 5:00 p.m. daily.

He also imposed a ban on night grazing and prohibited grazing by underage herders.

He urged livestock owners and parents to take responsibility for proper cattle management, adding that the measures were aimed at reducing conflict and improving security.

The governor also visited Ngbrazongo village in Kwall District of Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa LGA, where he sympathised with residents over a similar attack and assured them of additional security deployment.

He further appealed to the media to avoid reports capable of discouraging investment and tourism in the state, insisting Plateau remains the “Home of Peace and Tourism.”

Meanwhile, Doro, who spoke earlier, pledged Federal Government support for humanitarian relief and recovery efforts in affected communities.

The minister described the pain and grief in the affected communities as profound, stressing that no society should be subjected to repeated cycles of violence and displacement.

According to him, the visit was not only to convey condolences but also to reassure victims that the government remained committed to supporting humanitarian response efforts and restoring peace and stability in the area.

“At moments like this, compassion, unity, and collective responsibility become even more important as we work together to protect lives and strengthen vulnerable communities,” he said.

The minister further assured affected residents that the Federal Government would continue to collaborate with the Plateau State Government and relevant agencies to address humanitarian challenges arising from the attacks.

Our correspondent reports that Traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups and community stakeholders commended the governor’s visit and called for stronger security presence, especially ahead of the farming season.