Photos: Tinubu, CAF president meet in Kenya

President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe and President Bola Tinubu. Credit: CAF

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday met with Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, during the ongoing Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

The meeting centred on strengthening collaboration between governments, the football ecosystem and the private sector to support development initiatives in Nigeria and across Africa.

CAF disclosed the engagement in a post shared on its X handle alongside photographs from the meeting.

“CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe and the Nigerian Head of State, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, met today on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi. They discussed several topics, particularly cooperation between the government, football, and the private sector in Nigeria and in Africa,” the organisation stated.

See photos below.