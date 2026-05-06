Peter Obi’s heart was never in ADC — Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal has said Peter Obi was never fully committed to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Lawal spoke on Tuesday during a Prime Time interview on Arise Television, where he addressed recent developments within the party.

His comments come on the heels of Obi’s exit from the ADC alongside Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, with both politicians citing internal disputes and uncertainty over the party’s future.

“We never felt his heart was in it,” Lawal said, referring to Obi’s involvement in the party.

According to him, Obi joined the coalition after it had already taken shape and did not fully integrate into its structure.

Lawal disclosed that the party leadership made efforts to accommodate the former Anambra State governor by allowing him to nominate the organising secretary, a position he described as central to a party’s electoral process.

He said the move was intended to reassure Obi of transparency within the system, but concerns about his level of commitment persisted.

The former SGF further suggested that Obi’s departure may be linked to his reluctance to participate in a competitive primary process.

Lawal maintained that the ADC remains committed to providing a level playing field for all aspirants, noting that the party comprises individuals with varying political ambitions.

He also dismissed suggestions that his previous support for Obi in the 2023 presidential election implied continued political alignment, stating that their relationship at the time was based on shared objectives.

Lawal added that his political decisions are guided by personal convictions and not tied to any individual.