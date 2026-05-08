Peter Mbah emerges new PGF Chairman

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

By Dapo Akinrefon

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has reportedly emerged as the new Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), succeeding Hope Uzodimma.

Sources disclosed that the decision was reached during an extraordinary meeting of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held on Thursday night in Abuja.

The development came just hours after Governor Uzodimma spoke on behalf of APC governors during the submission of the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

According to sources familiar with the issue, about 20 APC governors attended the closed-door meeting, including governors from Ogun, Bayelsa, and Enugu states.

Governor Mbah’s emergence is seen as a significant political development within the ruling party, especially ahead of ongoing consultations and strategic alignments within the APC.

Although official details surrounding the leadership change were still sketchy as of press time, party sources said the decision was part of efforts to reposition the forum and strengthen inter-state collaboration among APC governors.