PenCom grants PFAs waiver to invest in Dangote Refinery IPO

By Yinka Kolawole

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has granted Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) a special regulatory waiver to invest pension assets in the forthcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE.

The approval, contained in a circular dated May 13, 2026, temporarily suspends some of the strict investment requirements that ordinarily guide pension fund investments in equities, signalling a major regulatory shift aimed at supporting the landmark refinery project.

PenCom said the waiver was a one-off exception granted in recognition of the strategic importance of the Dangote Refinery to Nigeria’s economy and the strong investment fundamentals underpinning the project.

Under existing regulations, PFAs are generally restricted from investing in companies without a proven profitability and dividend payment history. However, the Commission said the refinery’s scale, financial structure and economic significance justified the special dispensation.

According to PenCom, the decision followed extensive consideration of the refinery’s expected impact on the pension industry and the broader economy.

“The Commission has carefully evaluated the strategic investment opportunity and the economic impact of the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals on the pension industry and the wider economy,” the circular stated.

It added that the Commission had reviewed requests for a special dispensation that would enable PFAs to participate in the IPO using pension fund assets.

PenCom noted that the Dangote Refinery forms part of a broader $40 billion industrial expansion spanning oil refining, fertiliser production and related industries. It also cited the strong financial backing of Dangote Industries Limited, the refinery’s majority shareholder, as a key factor behind the approval.

The Commission further acknowledged the refinery’s strategic role in transforming Nigeria’s downstream oil sector, reducing fuel import dependence and stimulating economic growth.

Despite the waiver, PenCom stressed that the approval would not serve as a precedent for future IPOs, describing it as a “specific and singular exception” based on the refinery’s unique national economic significance.

The Dangote Refinery IPO is expected to open in mid-2026, with about 10 per cent of the company’s equity projected to be offered to the investing public.