PDP will produce next president — Makinde

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will produce Nigeria’s next president in the 2027 general elections.

Makinde made the assertion on Monday while addressing party members and stakeholders at the 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of a PDP faction held in Abuja.

Speaking at the gathering, the governor said the party remained well-positioned to reclaim power at all levels, urging members to stay united and focused ahead of the elections.

“We should write it down. This gathering will produce House of Assembly members, will produce House of Representatives members, will produce Senators, will produce Governors and will produce the next President,” he said.

The meeting also ratified the appointment of a 13-member caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the faction.

The committee is chaired by Tanimu Turaki, with Taofeek Arapaja serving as National Secretary.

The decision followed a motion moved by Tony Aziegbemi and seconded by Clement Fagboyede.

Other members of the committee include Daniel Ambrose, Hamza Abuya, Ihediwa, Isah Abubakar, Theophilus Dakashan, Ini Ememobong, Aribisala Adewale Idowu, Baru Shaffi and Okechukwu Obiechina.

The development comes amid ongoing internal realignments within the PDP, as party leaders continue consultations and restructuring efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.