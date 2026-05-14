PDP: Anyanwu pushes for Wabara, Turaki’s prosecution over alleged impersonation

Samuel Anyawu and Kabiru Turaki

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, escalated on Thursday after the party’s National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, said security agencies had invited former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, Kabiru Turaki, SAN, and others over alleged impersonation linked to the formation of a rival interim National Working Committee.

The latest confrontation highlights the deepening battle for control of the opposition party, with the Anyanwu camp, aligned with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, insisting it remains the only leadership structure recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, following the Supreme Court judgment now at the centre of the dispute.

Anyanwu, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, dismissed claims of conflicting interpretations of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the apex court judgment.

“We have written to the security agencies, the police and the DSS, over the issue of impersonation, and they have already invited Wabara, Turaki and others who presented themselves at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, where the so-called interim NWC was formed,” Anyanwu said.

“So, the matter is now before Nigeria’s security agencies, and we hope those involved will eventually be prosecuted.”

Insisting that the Supreme Court ruling was clear, Anyanwu said copies of the CTC were available for independent scrutiny.

“The CTC has been officially released by the Supreme Court. We have copies and can make them available to you as members of the media,” he said.

He maintained that INEC had already verified the current PDP leadership, arguing that there was no ambiguity about the party’s recognised structure.

“You know the truth and should try to stand by it. There is only one PDP today. INEC has been here and has verified the current NWC,” he said.

Questioning the legitimacy of the rival camp, Anyanwu challenged its members to publicly identify their operational base.

“Today, we are here holding our press conference. Where are they? Where are they operating from? What is their address? It is a simple question,” he said.

He also urged media organisations to subject the Supreme Court judgment to proper legal interpretation before publishing reports capable of triggering fresh disputes.

“We will make the Supreme Court CTC available for you to read. I am sure every media organisation has a legal department. You can forward it to your legal department so that you do not misquote it and create issues that may become the subject of litigation,” he added.