OPay Partners CBN to Advance Youth Financial Literacy at Global Money Week 2026

L-R: Nelson Amuwa, Head, Consumer Education and Evaluation Division, CBN; Akano Joy Ruth, State Manager Apps & Card, OPay; Eric Alana, Area Manager Apps & Card, OPay; Dr. Aisha Isa-Olatinwo, Director, Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion, CBN; Paul Iwunwa, Senior Marketing Manager, OPay; Ani Amarachukwu Favour, Business Development Manager, OPay; and Chidozie Chijioke, Head, Complaints Management Division 2, CBN, at the Global Money Week 2026 held in Abuja.

OPay, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the Global Money Week 2026 Financial Literacy Fair and Exhibition held on Tuesday, 28th April 2026 at CBN’s headquarters in Abuja. The event, themed “Smart Money Talks,” brought together students from secondary schools across the Federal Capital Territory, including Doveland International School, Living Fountain International School, Government Day Secondary School, Wuse, and Government Science School, Maitama, among others, to promote financial awareness and responsible money management among young Nigerians.

Global Money Week is a worldwide awareness initiative designed to equip young people with the knowledge and skills needed to make sound financial decisions. The initiative ensures long-term economic stability by preparing the next generation for an increasingly digital and interconnected financial ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Aisha Isa-Olatinwo, Director of Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion, CBN, highlighted financial literacy as a cornerstone of national development. She noted that in today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, financial literacy is no longer optional but essential for individuals, families, and the broader economy.

Also reinforcing this message, Nelson Amuwa, Head of Consumer Education and Evaluation Division, CBN, stated that the initiative is part of a broader effort to equip young people with the confidence to make informed financial decisions. He emphasised that encouraging open conversations about money is key to building a secure financial future.

Cross-section of participants at the Global Money Week 2026 held in Abuja.

Commenting on OPay’s participation, Chukwudinma Okafor, Chief Compliance Officer, OPay, said:

“Our partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria on Global Money Week reaffirms our strong alignment with regulatory priorities around consumer protection, financial literacy, and responsible financial services usage. At OPay, compliance goes beyond regulation; it is about building trust and ensuring that individuals, especially young people, are equipped with the right knowledge to engage safely and confidently in the financial system. Initiatives like this play a vital role in advancing financial inclusion and supporting the sustainable development of Nigeria’s digital economy.”

Paul Iwunwa, Senior Marketing Manager, OPay, also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion through early education initiatives. He noted that OPay sees financial literacy as the foundation of true financial inclusion and by engaging students at this critical stage, OPay is not only helping to shape better money habits but also contributing to a more financially responsible and economically resilient future for Nigeria.

The Financial Literacy Fair and Exhibition featured engaging sessions that provided students with hands-on experience in money management and savings. Participants also had the opportunity to engage directly with OPay’s interactive booth, gaining exposure to innovative financial products tailored to support their financial journey.

OPay’s participation at the fair reinforces its commitment to supporting initiatives that advance financial inclusion, deepen consumer education, and promote responsible usage of digital financial services.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading fintech company in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, card service, airtime and data purchase, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customer’s funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.