Nigerians react as 27-year-old PhD holder protests unemployment in Abuja

By Enitan Abdultawab

A 27-year-old Nigerian scholar, Ayomide Alokun, has sparked widespread debate on social media after protesting being unemployed in Abuja despite holding multiple academic degrees.

Alokun was seen carrying a placard stating that he possesses a BSc and MSc in Political Science, alongside a PhD in International Relations, yet remains without a job.

He also noted that he received national recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic for distributing palliatives while serving as a corps member.

The video has reignited conversations around unemployment, underemployment and the struggles faced by many graduates in Nigeria, particularly among highly educated youths.

Reacting to the development, some Nigerians questioned why the scholar was still seeking government employment despite his academic qualifications.

X user, @Reels_Xtra, wrote: “How do you have a PHD degree without having skills and knowledge to create opportunity? This is what happens when you don’t read books in school but keep sorting and passing always. Half bagged PHD HOLDER. Tinubu Government isn’t problem.”

Another user, @Jaheem_Official, argued that graduates should focus more on entrepreneurship and self-development rather than depending on government jobs.

“How is he still waiting for a job from the government? I mean, yes the system might be bad, but why go through years of studies only to be waiting for a government job? Sometimes we just blame the government for what we can do for ourselves…well, he knows what he is after,” the user posted.

Similarly, @RichardTradess stated: “Youths need to rewire their mind with all these looking for Job sh*t. Learn a skill and build yourself. Learn a SKILL.”

Others, however, blamed the country’s worsening economic situation and shrinking job opportunities.

“This country is finished, spending years in school and still no assured job waiting is really terrible, now who would blame those saying ‘school is scam in Nigeria,’” @oluoftrades wrote.

Another X user, @Lairdphoenix27, expressed concern over the increasing number of graduates entering an already saturated labour market.

“The issue of the rise of employment in Nigeria is overwhelming and annually tertiary institutions keep pumping out graduates where there are no jobs. Miserable,” the user stated.

Also reacting, @DUwandulu wrote: “This is why many young Nigerians are losing faith in the system. Education is supposed to create opportunities, not hopelessness.”

Meanwhile, @tidimjones suggested that intelligent individuals are often overlooked in Nigeria’s political system.

“lol, if you really know ur target audience u would know they don’t like intelligent people but dvmb action oriented pple,” the user wrote.

“Intelligent people question everything, dvmb action oriented people take action, they do and ask questions later. Politicians won’t even look your side, however, maybe someone with a decent business would, but not govt my bro! Shallom.”

Online responses to the viral protest have been conflicting, with many Nigerians arguing over whether the nation’s educational system still provides young graduates with employment prospects.