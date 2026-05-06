Nigerians react after CCTV cameras installed on fuel truck to monitor driver [Video]

By Enitan Abdultawab

A Nigerian man has triggered widespread reactions online after lamenting over the installation of two CCTV cameras on a fuel tanker to monitor activities of drivers.

The man, whose video has now gone viral on X, opined that the cameras must have been installed to protect the owner’s business and monitor operations on the road, but at the expense of the driver’s welfare.

“See the CCTV he installed on fuel tankers. It is his kind that maltreats drivers. He probably must have diverted funds before too and he is acting saintly here”, he said in Yoruba language.

“Even if he wants to prevent his drivers from stealing from him, this is not how it is done,” he added.

Many fuel tanker drivers are thieves and criminals. Just imagine thieves cursing the owner just because he put security measures in place. They must have stolen from the owner many times before he decided to install cameras on his truck. Now, they're angry and cursing him pic.twitter.com/drPreVsqNF — Arojinle (@arojinle1) May 6, 2026



The development quickly sparked heated conversations on social media, with many Nigerians sharing differing opinions about the use of surveillance cameras on commercial trucks.

Some users supported the tanker owner, arguing that theft and fuel diversion have become rampant among truck drivers.

@Okanlawon wrote, “This is just funny, I know a lot of tanker owners will do this also if they all come across this video. Those people are too wicked, most of them even sell off and put fire to the trailer and turn it into an accident.”

Another user, @Petepeter184072, claimed fuel theft among drivers is widespread.

“The fact is that 96 percent of truck drivers in Nigeria steal from their owners. If they are not stealing the fuel they load from the depot, they are siphoning out the diesel for sale. I commend the camera angle because it can’t be bribed or anything.

“Even truck supervisors are in on this stealing game with the drivers. Let’s also talk about the owners who underpay the drivers. In the end, everyone has their faults,” he added.

Also reacting, @hermacul dismissed complaints from drivers about the cameras.

“See him cursing like the camera is tampering with his safety. If I like I will work a DStv dish on it, na your own. All this just justifies the reason for the installation in the first place,” the user wrote.

Another X user, @PetitTUdy, argued that only dishonest drivers would oppose the idea.

“Thieves cursing the owner for installing cameras is the most Nigerian thing ever. You steal from a man’s investment for years, then get mad when he protects it? Honest drivers have nothing to fear; only the thieves do,” the user stated.

Sharing a different perspective, @AimThatMachine said better welfare for drivers could have reduced the need for such monitoring systems.

“The money used to install this and maintain this would have been added to the salary of the driver if only they were sincere and truthful,” the user wrote.

The debate has continued to divide opinions online, with some Nigerians describing the surveillance as necessary business protection, while others see it as excessive monitoring of workers.