‘Nigerian artists now prioritise clout-chasing over craft’ – Teni

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats artiste, Teni has blamed the decline in lyrical quality and growing similarity in Nigerian music on artistes focusing more on social media clout than developing their craft.

Teni said this during an interview with Osi Suave on Beat 99.9FM, where she addressed the state of the Nigerian music industry and explained how the shift has impacted the quality, creativity, and uniqueness of music.

When asked about the claims that the Nigerian music industry might be currently facing one of the weakest eras in terms of creativity, Teni explained that the decline is caused by a shift from artist development to social media validation.

Osi asked, “There has been this conversation that has been going around for a while now that says we are living in one of the worst eras of Nigerian music because it seems like the quality of music has dropped when you look at maybe 20 years ago when you had the Plantashun Boiz, Sound Sultan, P Square, and others and you look at the quality of music, lyrically and now when people have better access to recording equipments, marketing tools, and budget. It seems like everybody is stuck in a loop in a way, and all the songs that come out sound the same, and artists are not pushing themselves as much as they should.”

Teni replied sharply, “It’s simple, we gave away artist development for clout. Simple.”

She also discussed her new single “Zion” featuring Olamide, as well as her upcoming project “Wellness Package,” which she describes as music for healing, reflection, and good vibes.