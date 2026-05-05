Nigeria, Ghana unite against drug cartels

By Kingsley Omonobi

Nigeria and Ghana have strengthened bilateral cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking and transnational organised crime, with both countries pledging a more coordinated and aggressive response to the menace across West Africa.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mohamed Buba Marwa, made this known on Tuesday while hosting a delegation from Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Ghanaian delegation, led by its Director-General, Maxwell Obuba Mantey, was in Nigeria on a study tour to understudy the operational model of the NDLEA and explore areas of enhanced collaboration.

Marwa said the renewed partnership sends a strong signal to drug cartels operating within the region, warning that both countries are united in their resolve to dismantle illicit drug networks.

He noted that the visit underscores the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, adding that closer collaboration in intelligence-led operations, interdiction strategies, and digital forensics would significantly shrink the operational space available to criminal syndicates.

According to him, the engagement goes beyond a routine study tour, describing it as a strategic alignment aimed at boosting operational synergy, strengthening technical cooperation, and enhancing joint training initiatives.

A major highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NDLEA and NACOC to combat the illicit production of psychotropic substances, their precursors, and related money laundering activities. Marwa described the agreement as a critical step toward establishing a structured and unified front against drug trafficking in the sub-region.

In his remarks, Mantey commended Nigeria’s leadership role in regional security, describing the country as an “elder brother” whose experience and institutional capacity continue to guide collaborative efforts in West Africa.

He stressed that the evolving nature of drug trafficking—marked by sophisticated smuggling methods, increased use of maritime routes, and the growing prevalence of synthetic drugs—requires stronger regional cooperation.

Mantey also highlighted emerging concerns in Ghana, noting a shift from being primarily a transit point for illicit drugs to experiencing increased domestic consumption and distribution, a development he said has heightened the urgency for coordinated action.

He emphasized that the newly signed MoU must deliver tangible outcomes, including improved intelligence sharing, joint operations, and sustained institutional collaboration between both agencies.

The NACOC boss expressed appreciation to the NDLEA for its hospitality and commitment to deepening bilateral ties, reaffirming Ghana’s readiness to strengthen the partnership for greater impact.

The event was attended by the acting Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Gladys Mansa Yawa Feddy Akyea, alongside senior officials from both countries.