New Vantage App Gives Nigerian Traders Better Charting Tools on Mobile

Nigerian retail traders can now access more advanced market analysis tools on their phones, as Vantage Markets launches an upgraded version of the Vantage App with built-in TradingView-powered charting.

As mobile trading becomes more trendy, traders frequently face a fragmented experience, juggling multiple apps for news, analysis, and execution. The new and enhanced Vantage App resolves this by enabling traders to analyse market trends, set alerts, and execute trades on a single mobile platform.

“Mobile trading plays a major role in how traders across Nigeria access the markets,” said Ted Odigie, Country Manager at Vantage Markets Africa. “By bringing TradingView-powered charting into the Vantage App, we are giving traders more tools to study price action, follow trends, and manage trades directly from their phones.”

Why Charting Matters

In forex, commodities, indices, and other financial markets, markets can react quickly.

The new and enhanced Vantage App integrates over 14 technical indicators powered by TradingView to help traders navigate fast-moving markets, including forex, gold, oil, and indices. These tools allow you to analyze trends and identify key price levels, such as support and resistance, to better plan your entry and exit points.

What Nigerian Traders Get

1. Market Analysis Tools: The app provides access to charting tools designed for mobile use with access to over 14 technical indicators, custom watchlists, price alerts, and sharing capabilities to closely monitor and act on market movements.

2. Access to Over 1,000 Market Products: With access to over 1,000 products across forex, commodities, and stocks, the app allows Nigerian traders to easily categorise and track active markets like gold or dollar pairs.

3. Create Watchlists for Easier Monitoring: Custom watchlists streamline trading by consolidating preferred markets into a single view, significantly reducing search time and improving tracking efficiency.

4. Market News, Analysis, and Economic Calendar: The App keeps traders informed with real-time news, expert analysis, and a customizable economic calendar that provides event alerts for market-moving data like interest rate and inflation reports.

5. Trade Execution from the Same App: The Vantage App enables direct trade execution and account management, allowing users to adjust leverage and monitor activity through comprehensive alerts for price rises, falls, and intraday movements, all within a single platform.

6. Risk Management Tools: The Vantage App integrates risk management tools like position calculators, stop-losses, and real-time P/L tracking alongside “trader sentiment” data to help users monitor market mood and manage exposure on every trade screen.

7. Trader Sentiment and Order Tracking

The app includes trader sentiment data, showing buy and sell volume across open positions among Vantage traders.

Trader sentiment does not predict future price movement. But it gives users another way to view how other traders are positioned in the market.

8. Wallet, Funding, and Transfers: The enhanced app includes wallet and funding tools, allowing users to make deposits, request withdrawals, transfer funds, convert supported assets, and view funding history.

9. Copy Trading and Strategy Tools: It supports copy trading, which is suitable for busy professionals. Eligible signal providers can create strategies, manage offers, set copier rules, and view profit-sharing.

How to Get Started

To get started, download the Vantage App and complete the 5-minute KYC process by submitting a valid ID and proof of address.

To get ahead of what’s moving, read our market outlook on Vantage Markets.

The New Vantage App simplifies trading, and you can stack up rewards on Oil, Gold and BTC when you opt in to Cashback Prime, Cashback Galore, or Bumper Bonus offers.

Risk Warning

CFDs and forex trading involve significant risk of loss. Most retail traders lose money. Leverage amplifies both profits and losses. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks before trading.

About Vantage Markets

Vantage Markets is a multi-asset broker offering forex, commodities, indices, and stock trading to retail and professional traders across Africa.

Contact Vantage

[email protected]