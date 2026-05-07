NECO’ll commence computer-based exams in 2026 – Alausa

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa

… expands operation to eight countries

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday unveiled a major reform in Nigeria’s examination system with the introduction of computer-based examinations, CBE, by the National Examinations Council, NECO, as the nation celebrated the examination body’s 25 years of existence amid glowing tributes to its rise from a troubled national initiative to an internationally recognised assessment institution.

The minister of education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who announced the reform at NECO’s Silver Jubilee celebration in Abuja, declared that the transition to technology-driven examinations would significantly curb examination malpractice and reposition Nigeria’s assessment system for global competitiveness.

Speaking at the event held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Conference Centre, Garki, Abuja, Alausa described NECO as a “standard-bearer for credible external examinations”, saying the council had become a critical pillar in safeguarding integrity, fairness and accountability in Nigeria’s education sector.

“We are at the threshold of a very important reform, which NECO is spearheading, and that is the Computer-Based Examination, which is to commence this year,” the minister said.

According to him, the new system would provide real-time monitoring of candidates, track suspicious activities and drastically reduce examination fraud that has continued to undermine confidence in public examinations.

The minister said NECO’s 25-year journey reflected Nigeria’s determination to build a credible national examination system capable of guaranteeing equal opportunities for learners across the country.

He noted that the council had over the years strengthened examination security, improved reliability in scoring, widened access to examinations in underserved areas and embraced technological innovations that restored public confidence in national certification.

Alausa said the Ministry of Education would continue to provide policy direction and oversight to ensure NECO examinations aligned with national curricula, learning outcomes and broader development goals.

He stressed that the future of educational assessment must go beyond rote learning to embrace 21st-century competencies such as critical thinking, problem-solving and digital literacy.

“As we celebrate this Silver Jubilee, may NECO and the Ministry of Education continue to work in unison, fostering trust, driving reform, and ensuring that certification remains a passport to brighter futures for all students,” he said.

In his address, NECO Registrar and Chief Executive, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, revealed that the council had grown beyond Nigeria’s borders and was currently conducting examinations in eight countries, a development he described as evidence of growing international confidence in NECO certificates.

He said the examination body, which began amid widespread scepticism, infrastructure deficits and credibility concerns, had transformed into a globally respected institution through transparent processes, prompt release of results and adherence to international best practices.

“Today, NECO stands as a benchmark for credible examinations in the region and among international peers,” Wushishi declared.

He added that NECO’s credentials were now widely accepted internationally, enhancing educational and professional mobility for Nigerian students.

The registrar disclosed that the council had embarked on massive reforms and infrastructure expansion, including the construction of offices in 10 states, development of digital verification systems, deployment of e-certificates and establishment of data analytics and e-library platforms.

He said the council recently procured dozens of operational vehicles to strengthen nationwide examination logistics and had created additional zonal directorates to improve service delivery and staff development.

Wushishi also announced plans to intensify anti-cheating measures, strengthen examination security protocols and expand digital services as part of NECO’s future development agenda.

He paid glowing tributes to former Heads of State and Presidents, including Generals Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Olusegun Obasanjo, for their roles in the evolution and institutionalisation of NECO.

The registrar equally acknowledged the contributions of past registrars, education ministers, governing boards and the Niger State government for sustaining the council through its formative and transformative years.

According to him, the unveiling of a commemorative historical publication titled “Twenty-Five Years of NECO: Evolution, Challenges and Contributions to Nigeria’s Educational Assessment System” formed part of activities marking the anniversary.

The event attracted top government officials, lawmakers, education stakeholders and international assessment experts, including the President of the International Association for Educational Assessment, Dr Mafu S. Rakometsi of South Africa, and the President of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa, Dr Eshetu Kebede of Ethiopia.

Stakeholders at the event hailed NECO’s journey as a major national success story, expressing optimism that the shift to computer-based examinations would herald a new era of transparency, efficiency and global relevance in Nigeria’s educational assessment system.