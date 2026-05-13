NDLEA seizes N10.4bn worth of Canadian Loud at Lagos Port

.As Marwa assures of sustained enforcement

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted a large consignment of Canadian Loud, a high-potency strain of cannabis, weighing 4,173.5 kilograms with a street value of N10, 433, 750,000.00 only at the Tincan Island Port in Lagos.

The development comes barely four days after NDLEA operatives raided a Lekki mansion used as a stash house where 4,000 parcels of the same psychoactive substance weighing 2,326 kilograms worth over N5,815,000,000.00, were recovered.

According to the Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), the successful interdiction of the illicit drug consignment followed painstaking intelligence gathering, sustained surveillance, and trailing of the container, which was trans-loaded a number of times since it left Toronto, Canada on 28th March, conveyed through rails to Montreal, where it was loaded on board a vessel, Jakarta express voyage, which arrived Tanger Med Port in Morocco on 15th April, discharged and reloaded on another vessel, Osaka voyage, which eventually arrived the Lagos Port on Saturday 9th May 2026.

The over two months of monitoring the shipment by the Marine Intelligence Unit of NDLEA and the Tincan Island Strategic Command of the Agency, working in close collaboration with international partners particularly the United Kingdom Home Office International Operations, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, culminated in the eventual seizure of the consignment on Tuesday 12th May during a joint examination of the container by NDLEA operatives, men of Customs Service and other security agencies.

The illicit drug consignments from Canada were professionally packed and concealed inside two vehicles: a used Ford Bus and a Mercedes-Benz C300 car, stashed within the shipping container.

Reacting to the seizure, Marwa commended the officers of the Tincan Command and the MIU of the Agency for their vigilance and professional conduct, noting that the volume of recent Loud seizures highlights a coordinated attempt by international drug syndicates to flood the Nigerian market with synthetic strains of cannabis.

NDLEA boss stated, “This second massive seizure in less than a week is a clear message to the international syndicates who think they can use our ports as entry points for their soul-destroying trade, that the synergy between NDLEA and Customs Service, as well as other security agencies and our international partners like the Canadian Royal Mounted Police, the UK-HOIO and the US DEA, is yielding fantastic results.

“We will not rest until every link in this supply chain is broken and those behind these shipments are brought to justice.”

Also, speaking during the handover of the exhibits by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, at the Port in Lagos on Wednesday, today, May 13, the NDLEA’s Director of Seaports Operations, ACG, Ibinabo ArchieAbia said the “achievement once again demonstrates the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation, international collaboration, and intelligence-driven operations in combating transnational organised crime and illicit drug trafficking.”