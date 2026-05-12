NCAA adopts electronic licensing to curb delays, boost oversight

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Tuesday, said its new digital licensing and medical certification platform would reduce delays in issuing aviation licences and certifications, improve regulatory compliance and strengthen safety oversight within the air transport sector.

Director General of NCAA, Capt Chris Najomo, said the transformation became necessary because manual and semi-automated processes, disconnected databases and paper-driven workflows no longer meet the demands of modern aviation regulation and compliance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO.

He spoke at the unveiling of Modern Personnel Licensing and Certification, MPLC, NCAA Digital Transformation Initiative PEL/MED Stakeholder Engagement, held at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA, Lagos.

His words: “Civil aviation regulation is built on safety, security, integrity and operability. In a modern aviation ecosystem, these pillars must be supported by robust digital infrastructure. Manual and semi-automated processes and validation, fragmented databases, paper-driven workflows, fragmented databases and limited traceability no longer meet the demands of ICAO SARPs compliance, real-time verification requirements, global mobility of license holders, data integrity and audit traceability, increased industry volume and complexity.

“As traffic grows, the aviation workforce expands, and global scrutiny intensifies, regulatory systems must evolve accordingly and operate at the speed and intelligence of the industry they oversee. The deployment of the EMPIC Licensing and Medical Certification platform is the first phase in our response to this reality, and it represents our deliberate shift towards a data-driven, intelligent, audit-compliant licensing and medical certification ecosystem; one that enhances integrity, transparency, and global credibility. Licensing and medical certification are not administrative functions; they are safety controls.

“Our digital transformation is in two broad categories – persons and organisations. This Go-Live stakeholder engagement is focused on aviation licensed personnel, PEL, however it is important to state here that our next phases of implementation in our digital transformation journey will be focused on Organisations.

“The Organisation Approval Surveillance comprises the Air Operator Certification, AOC, Approved Training Organisations, ATO, Approved Maintenance Organisations, AMO, Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisations, CAMO, Aerodromes, Air Navigation Service Providers, Meteorology, ground handling organisations, dangerous goods approval and oversight.”