NAAPE’s ‘SOS’ on jet fuel

The Nigerian aviation industry is standing on the edge of a precipice, staring into an abyss of operational paralysis. The present Jet-A1 crisis has become an economic hiccup as well as an existential threat to our aviation safety architecture.

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has rightly sounded the alarm: the astronomical cost of fuel has morphed from a balance sheet problem to a catalyst for potential air disasters. The nature of this crisis is rooted in three volatile prongs of systemic failures. First is our chronic, embarrassing reliance on imported fuel (despite being a leading crude producer and burgeoning refiner) which exposes us to the brutal fluctuations of the global market.

Second is the relentless devaluation of the Naira. Since Jet-A1 is priced in dollars, every dip in the local currency translates to a direct spike in operating costs. Third is the lack of a transparent, regulated pricing mechanism, which allows middle-men and marketers to create artificial scarcities and price hikes at will. The impacts on our human capital and hardware are devastating. For the workforce, the first casualty is mental health. Pilots and cabin crews are operating under a cloud of financial anxiety as airlines, squeezed by fuel costs, delay salaries or slash benefits. The resulting flight disruptions lead to situations where crews are pushed to the limits of their legal duty periods to recover schedules, leading to chronic fatigue. The customers also suffer horribly from these disruptions.

For the airlines, the hemorrhage of cash leads to a third consequence: the deferral of non-essential but critical fleet expansion and technical upgrades. It also exacerbates the brain drain of our most experienced engineers and aviators who are fleeing to more stable foreign carriers, leaving a dangerous gap in local expertise. To avert a catastrophic sunset on Nigerian aviation, three things must happen immediately. We must prioritise local refining and the dedicated allocation of aviation fuel to the Dangote Refinery and other modular plants in Naira to eliminate the “import-parity” pricing madness.

Furthermore, the Central Bank must create a dedicated “Aviation Forex Window” to allow operators to access currency at a predictable rate specifically for fuel and spare parts. The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) must also intensify its oversight on “fatigue management,” ensuring that in the desperate scramble for survival, airlines do not compromise on crew rest and maintenance intervals. We cannot afford to wait for the sound of a crash before we find the political will to act. The sky is unforgiving of negligence. If we do not stabilise the cost of Jet-A1 today, we are effectively courting a disaster that will claim much more than just our money; it will claim lives. The government must act now, for in aviation as in everything, a stitch in time saves nine.