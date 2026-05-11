My personal data on NDC membership card, criminal forgery – Ereyitomi

Ereyitomi

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, has described his personal data on Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC membership card in circulation, as criminal forgery, manufactured by cowards, who are terrified by his track record.

The federal lawmaker, in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta State, Monday May 11, asserted that he never applied for membership of NDC or authorised anyone/ group to register him in another political party.

Ereyitomi, a key leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Warri Federal Constituency, stated that the fake NDC membership card, is a calculated act of political blackmail and failed attempt to create a ” false anti – party narrative.”

The statement, reads :” My attention has been drawn to a desperate and poorly coordinated attempt to smear my reputation. To wit: A forged membership card of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC); featuring my photograph and personal details, is currently being circulated by political detractors.

“I wish to state clearly, firmly, and for the record: THE CARD IS A FAKE. It is a criminal forgery, manufactured by cowards who are terrified of our track record in Warri.

“To set the record straight: I have never applied for membership in the NDC. I have never authorized any individual or group to register me with any party other than the APC. I have had zero communication, meetings, or associations with any official of the NDC political group.

“The Truth of the matter is that this is a calculated act of political blackmail. It is a failed attempt to create a “false anti-party” narrative and distract the good people of Warri Federal Constituency from the legislative progress we have achieved together. I remain 100% a loyal and bona fide member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). I have been duly screened and cleared under the APC banner for the forthcoming elections. No amount of “Photoshop propaganda” can erase years of visible representation and loyalty.

“We have already alerted the relevant security and investigative authorities. We are moving to identify, trace, and prosecute every individual involved in this act of cyber manipulation, forgery, and political sabotage.

“I urge my supporters, the party faithful, and all constituents to treat this “NDC card” as the garbage it is. Do not be deceived by the antics of those who prefer the dark corridors of lies over the noble path of democracy. Truth does not tremble before conspiracy. Our bond with the people of Warri remains unshakable.”