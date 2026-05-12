Mourinho in final ‘negotiations’ to become next Real Madrid manager

Mourinho

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss José Mourinho is reportedly in final negotiations to return as Real Madrid manager, 13 years after ending his first spell at the Santiago Bernabéu.

According to multiple reports, including the BBC, the Portuguese tactician has emerged as the leading and currently only candidate being considered by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to replace current head coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

The latest development comes after a disappointing 2025-26 season for the Spanish giants, who ended the campaign without a trophy following Barcelona’s La Liga triumph last and an early UEFA Champions League exit against Bayern Munich.

Reports claim Pérez first considered the possibility of Mourinho’s return two days after Xabi Alonso left the club earlier this year, with talks between Real Madrid and the 63-year-old’s representatives progressing rapidly in recent days.

Mourinho is currently in charge of Benfica after taking over the Portuguese side on a two-year contract last September, but his deal reportedly contains a release clause that would allow him to leave for around €3 million within 10 days of Benfica’s final game of the season. Benfica are currently third in the Primeira Liga table.

Speaking ahead of Benfica’s final league match against Estoril Praia, Mourinho refused to directly address speculation surrounding his future.

“There’s a match against Estoril, and from Monday onwards I’ll be able to answer questions about my future as a coach and Benfica’s future,” he said.

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup during a fiery but successful era at the club.

After leaving Madrid, he returned to Chelsea for a second spell, winning another Premier League title before later managing Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma, Fenerbahce and Benfica.

His possible return is reportedly being driven not only by tactical reasons but also by concerns over discipline and dressing-room harmony at the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid endured a turbulent season on and off the pitch, with reports of internal dressing-room tensions involving players such as Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, while scrutiny also intensified around Kylian Mbappé after criticism from sections of supporters.

Spanish football journalist Elizabeth Conway reports that Madrid are looking for a strong figure capable of restoring authority, identity and emotional control within the squad after a fractured campaign.

Mourinho’s reputation as a commanding personality and elite-level winner is believed to have strengthened his appeal to the Real hierarchy, who are desperate to reclaim domestic and European dominance next season.

Should the deal be completed, Mourinho would become one of the few managers in modern football to enjoy two separate spells in charge of Real Madrid.