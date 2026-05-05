Meet 8 countries that have won the FIFA World Cup

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Since the first-ever FIFA World Cup held in Uruguay in 1930, only eight countries have claimed the coveted prize, a hallmark of excellence and remarkable reality for football lovers to savour. After nine decades and 22 editions of the tournament, and with the trophy travelling across continents, generations and eras, it is not surprising that the cast of nations that have emerged champions is limited to a tightly guarded circle shared between Europe and South America.

Despite the global growth of football and an increase in the number of participants, no country from Africa, Asia or North America has ever won the World Cup. This is a testament to how difficult it is to conquer the world stage despite the global spread of football and the rise of new powers.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, the landscape of international football continues to evolve. Here are the eight countries that have claimed football’s ultimate prize by producing historic and remarkable moments that have defined the sport itself.

1. Brazil

The Seleção of Brazil is regarded as the most successful football nation in the world, not only because of their record haul of World Cup titles, but because they are known to produce some of the most talented players and legends like Pelé, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

They are considered the gold standard of football for being an embodiment of World Cup greatness, and with a record of five titles won in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002.

Brazil’s identity has long been tied to flair, creativity and attacking brilliance, and their legacy is not just in winning, but how they perfectly turn football into art on the biggest stage.

2. Germany

The German national team have have consistently reinvented itself across generations from the grit of the post-war era to the fluid dominance of their historic 2014 triumph over Argentina in Brazil.

Germany’s football style and culture is one defined by efficiency, excellence, tactical discipline, and organisation.

They have claimed the World Cup title four times, winning it in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014.

3. Italy

A unique highlight of the Italian football team is how structured they are defensively, and this has significantly resulted in a haul of four World Cup titles (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006).

The Azurris might have suffered a setback of failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup, but football fans will always acknowledge their pedigree, particularly from the early dominance of the 1930s to their triumph in Berlin in 2006.

The mastery of the Italian side is a tradition rooted in tactical intelligence, defensive mastery, and a well-structured setup built to thrive in high-pressure situations.

4. Argentina

The South American giants have consistently delivered unforgettable triumphs, moments, and legendary players similar to Brazil.

Football legends such as Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona have spearheaded the title-winning campaign for Argentina, and it is safe to say the nation’s World Cup story is largely defined by moments of individual brilliance and genius.

Argentina have won the FIFA World Cup three times (1978, 1986, 2022).

5. France

The Les Bleus of France have emerged as one of the dominant forces of the modern era, particularly for their unique blend of technical quality and depth.

France has built a reputation for producing world-class talent across generations, such as Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and many others.

A huge credit to France is their consistency in excelling at every tournament, especially in recent years, and for having one of the most complete teams in international football, they are usually regarded as favourites to win the title.

France won the title in 1998 and 2018, and was a finalist in 2006 and 2022.

6. Uruguay

Uruguay are the pioneer host and winner of the FIFA World Cup, with an immense legacy to celebrate.

Their first title came in 1930, and they emerged as winners again in 1950.

With two titles, the North Americans have proved that a small nation could conquer the world through determination and tactical discipline.

7. England

England’s sole World Cup triumph was secured in a dramatic final at Wembley, but despite boasting of the most prominent football league in the world and producing generations of talented players, the Three Lions have yet to replicate that success.

Their single triumph as hosts in 1966 is historic for the European nation and a great feat to always reflect on after near misses in the latest editions, especially with a semi-final finish in 2018.

With a World Cup story defined by one unforgettable moment and a consistent chase for another glorious triumph, it is left to see if the curse will be broken in the next edition, slated for North America.

8. Spain

European giants, Spain, are a dominant force in world football and are always tipped as favourites to claim the ultimate prize.

Their sole triumph in 2010 was defined as one of the most dominant eras in World football, and since then, Spain have consistently reasserted themselves as a powerhouse, proving their mettle in a bid to reclaim the glorious title.

The 2010 triumph also marked the pinnacle of their international success during a golden era where they also won Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 under coach Vicente del Bosque.

The team is built on their famous “tiki-taka” philosophy utilised for controlling matches through possession, precision and patience. This was evident in 2010 as Spain defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in Johannesburg via an Andres Iniesta extra-time goal, following a tournament characterised by dominant possession.

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