Makinde to declare presidential ambition, unveil PDP-APM alliance May 14

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to formally declare his presidential ambition on Thursday, 14 May, during a major political rally scheduled to hold at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

The event, tagged “Unity Mega Rally Ibadan 2026”, is expected to serve as the official launch of Governor Makinde’s anticipated 2027 presidential bid, alongside the unveiling of a grand political alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), as well as candidates aligned with the emerging coalition being championed by the Oyo State governor and his loyalists.

Sources familiar with the development disclosed to Vanguard on Tuesday that preparations for the rally have intensified amid growing political realignments within Oyo State and the wider South-West region.

Several grassroots mobilisers, political associates and loyalists of Governor Makinde are reportedly making strategic moves as consultations over a broader political structure continue to gather momentum.

Political observers maintained that the moves are part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening grassroots structures across Oyo State and beyond while consolidating Governor Makinde’s growing influence within the national political space.

Sources close to the discussions revealed that consultations among stakeholders have accelerated in recent weeks following unresolved internal disputes within the PDP at the national level, prompting several loyalists and political actors to begin exploring alternative political arrangements.

The May 14 rally is expected to attract political stakeholders, youth groups, community leaders, traditional supporters and allies from across the country, particularly individuals believed to align with Governor Makinde’s leadership style and political vision.

Although Governor Makinde is yet to make an official public statement regarding his intention to contest the presidency in 2027, support groups and political associates have continued to intensify calls for him to join the race.