LPG price to  hit N1,500/kg as depot stocks dry up

•Only Dangote Refinery, Ardova, Navgas have supplies

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

There are indications that the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas, may rise sharply across country as depot stocks dry up amid increasing domestic demand. Checks by Vanguard yesterday showed that only the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Ardova Plc and Navgas had commercial volumes of LPG available for sale in the domestic market.

Market sources attributed the development to rising demand for the product in Lagos and other parts of the country, as more households and businesses switch to cooking gas.

Depot pricing monitored yesterday showed that Dangote Petroleum Refinery sold LPG at N1,060 per kilogramme, while Ardova Plc and Navgas sold at N1,065/kg and N1,085/kg respectively.

Operators warned that the retail price of LPG could rise to N1,500/kg from the current average of about N1,300/kg if the supply situation persists.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Chief Executive Officer of Petroleumprice.ng, Olatide Jeremiah, said the current supply pressure could trigger further increases in cooking gas prices.

“There is the likelihood that the price of cooking gas will rise in the coming days because of high demand. Many homes and other users have shifted to cooking gas,” he said.

Meanwhile, the latest report by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority showed that Nigeria’s domestic gas utilisation increased in March 2026, reinforcing the Federal Government’s push to deepen local consumption of natural gas for power generation, industries and other commercial uses.

Data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission showed that domestic gas sales rose to 55,903.72 million standard cubic feet, MMSCF, in March 2026 from 52,300.45 MMSCF recorded in February 2026. The increase came amid higher national gas production during the period.

The figures indicate that more gas was supplied to domestic users, especially gas-fired power plants and industrial consumers, at a time Nigeria continues to battle electricity shortages and seek cleaner alternatives to diesel and fuel oil.

The March gas utilisation data also showed that Nigeria utilised 224,935.06 MMSCF out of the 240,510.62 MMSCF produced during the month, translating to a utilisation rate of 93.5 per cent.