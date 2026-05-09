Liverpool will be a ‘different team’ next season, says Slot

Liverpool’s Dutch manager Arne Slot reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on May 9, 2026. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is confident he can win back the support of fans by turning around the Reds’ fortunes next season.

A 1-1 draw at home to struggling Chelsea on Saturday was met by a chorus of boos at full-time, while Slot’s decision to replace teengaer Rio Ngumoha also brought howls of derision from the home fans.

Despite a disappointing campaign, Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League and Slot is expected to remain in charge should they seal Champions League qualification.

Just over a year ago, the Dutchman was being serenaded as a Liverpool hero after winning the Premier League in his debut season.

And he believes his side will be much improved next season.

“I do,” said Slot on whether he thinks he can win the fans back over.

“Not this season by the way. This season they will have their opinion and it will not change.

“If we can have the summer that we are planning to have, then I’m 100 percent convinced that we will be a different team next season than we are now. Different in terms of results, different in how things look.”

Liverpool’s campaign got off to a tragic start when forward Diogo Jota was killed in car accident on his way back to England for pre-season.

Despite spending £450 million ($612 million) in the transfer window, the Reds have regressed and been beset by major injuries.

All of Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike were missing against Chelsea, while club record signing Alexander Isak was only fit enough to appear as a second half substitute.

“It’s not always possible to also get exactly what you want, but for us, for me, it’s really clear what we are lacking this season,” added Slot.

“We’re trying with the players we have now because one of the things we are lacking is players that are fit, but the players that we have available now I think again showed in the second half that they want to give everything and try to push, but it was not enough.”

Slot also explained the decision to replace Ngumoha was due to the 17-year-old suffering from cramp.

“I knew this would have been the reaction because he’s such a popular figure and he played a good 65 minutes,” said Slot.

“As it is so often in football, people don’t know everything and that’s how it works, but it is what it is.

“I’m the manager, I need to make decisions. And sometimes people are happy with them, sometimes they are not and today clearly they weren’t.”