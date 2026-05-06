‘Live modestly, save money’ — NYSC DG advises corps members

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle NafiU. X|@officialnyscng

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has advised corps members across the country to avoid unnecessary luxury and focus on building financially stable futures.

Nafiu gave the advice while addressing corps members at the NYSC Kaduna State Temporary Orientation Camp in Kurmi-Mashi, Kaduna, according to a statement shared on the scheme’s official X account on Wednesday.

Speaking during the visit, the NYSC boss urged the corps members to live responsibly, cultivate a saving culture, and avoid lifestyles beyond their financial capacity.

He also encouraged them to take advantage of the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, stressing that the initiative was designed to equip young Nigerians with practical skills that could help them become self-reliant after service.

“Don’t waste your time because time is precious. Do something with your time. Be diligent during your post-camp SAED training,” he told the corps members.

According to him, the programme could also position participants to create employment opportunities for others in the future.

Nafiu disclosed that the NYSC had partnered with different stakeholders willing to support corps members with low-interest loans, grants, and business starter packs to help them establish small businesses.

He further advised them “to start small and gradually grow their business investments with time.”

The director-general’s visit also featured a briefing by the Kaduna State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Efeke Dadaza, who presented the camp’s situation report.

Dadaza disclosed that a total of 2,896 corps members had been registered at the orientation camp, including 2,198 deployed directly to Kaduna State and 698 dislodged from the Federal Capital Territory.

She added that the corps members had adapted well to the camp environment and were actively participating in orientation activities.