Lionel Messi celebrates Barcelona’s La Liga title

Barcelona’s players celebrate winning the 2025-2026 Spanish League after the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on May 10, 2026. (Photo by Lluis GENE / AFP)

Former Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi has taken to Instagram to celebrate the club’s latest La Liga triumph.

The Argentine posted on his Instagram story on Sunday, captioned: “Champions!! Visca el Barça!!” after the Catalan club secured their 29th Spanish league title with a decisive win over arch-rivals Real Madrid CF on Sunday.

Barcelona sealed the title with a 2-0 victory in El Clásico, where first-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres powered Hansi Flick’s side to a statement win that effectively decided the league race.

The result moved Barça 14 points clear of second-place Real Madrid with just three matches remaining, making their lead mathematically unassailable.

The victory also condemned Madrid to a trophyless league campaign, adding further weight to a match already charged with tension. The fixture became only the second time in La Liga history that the title has been directly decided by an El Clásico result, underscoring the magnitude of Barcelona’s achievement.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong reflected on the moment, telling Movistar: “This title is more special for winning it at home against Madrid, now we have to enjoy it with the fans. We have been the best team in Spain — of course we (also) want to win the Champions League, that’s the objective. Next year we will have another opportunity.”

Despite an earlier setback in Europe, where Flick’s side were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Atlético Madrid in April, Barcelona bounced back strongly domestically to reclaim the league crown in consecutive seasons.

Real Madrid arrived at the match amid off-field disruption, with midfielder Federico Valverde ruled out due to a head injury sustained after a reported training ground incident involving teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni, who featured in the match.