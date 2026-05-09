Lightning kills police officer on duty in Maiduguri

Late Abdulkadir Garba

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A lightning strike which erupted in the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council of Borno State has claimed the life of a policeman, Abdulkadir Garba, known as ‘Buratai’, while on duty.

The incident occurred last Wednesday at about 2:19 p.m. opposite the Borno State Police Command headquarters in Maiduguri when the deceased was coordinating vehicle parking alongside ASP Wazani Adamu, who sustained injuries.

Police Public Relations Officer ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso of the command, in a statement, said the two officers were carrying out their duties when rain clouds gathered.

They attempted to seek shelter before the rain started when thunder struck, followed by lightning that hit both officers.

ASP Wazani survived the incident, while Inspector Garba died from injuries sustained in the strike, including burns to his body.

Colleagues and residents said the late officer was known within the command and by members of the public because of his duty post.

His death has drawn reactions from fellow officers and residents who knew him.

Family members, colleagues and sympathisers have continued to mourn his passing and pray for the repose of his soul.