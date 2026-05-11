Lagos set to launch own driver’s license

.As FG approves funding for green line project

.Lagos, China sign MoU on project implementation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to launch a state-owned driver’s license in collaboration with the Federal Government (FG) as part of efforts to ensure sanity and safety on roads across the metropolis.

Similarly, the Federal Executive Council has approved the funding for phase one of the Green Line rail project, which is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2026 as part of the ongoing projects in the State.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Monday, at the 2025 annual ministerial briefing, commemorating the seventh year in the second term in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Obafemi, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

On the Lagos State-owned license, Osiyemi said it would be launched in a few weeks.

The project, which would be implemented in collaboration with the FG, he said, is optional for motorists to obtain the Federal license or the new state driver’s license aimed at enhancing safety, sanity, among others, on the roads.

Osiyemi added that it would ensure prompt issuance, as opposed to the usual delays being experienced with the existing process.

On the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, LRMT, the Lagos Green Line project is a 68 kilometres, Km, rail connecting Marina to Lekki Free Trade Zone through Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah, Sangotedo, and ending at Free Trade Zone, stretching with about 17 stations.

A Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, Osiyemi said, has been signed with China Harbour Engineering Company, CHEC, for execution.

“The Green Line, designed to transport 35,000 passengers per hour, the funding for phase 1 of the project was approved by the Federal Executive Council as announced by Mr. Governor,” the commissioner stated.

The Green Line forms part of the State’s broader rail expansion plan aimed at enhancing the quality of daily movement of residents in the Lagos metropolis.

On the LRMT red line project, a 37 km rail route from Marina via Oyingbo to Agbado along the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, he said phase one, currently in operation, has been expanded with the procurement of 24 new coaches configured as three sets of eight-coach trains moving over 500 passengers each.

Osiyemi added that phase two of the project (Oyingbo to National Theatre) to connect with the Blue Line, the feasibility study is equally ongoing.