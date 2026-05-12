Lagos govt mulls state drivers’ license

Commercial bus

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS— THE Lagos State, yesterday, disclosed that it intends to launch a state-owned drivers’ license in collaboration with the Federal Government as part of efforts at ensuring sanity and safety on roads across the metropolis.

It also explained that the second and last stage of the Blue Line project will be completed for full commercial operation in the first quarter of 2027.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this at the 2025 annual ministerial briefing, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

The commissioner revealed that the project, which would be implemented in collaboration with the Federal Government, is optional for motorists to obtain either the federal license or the new state driver’s license.

He stated that it was aimed at enhancing safety, sanity, among others, on the roads.

Osiyemi added that it would ensure prompt issuance as against the usual delays being experienced with the existing process.

He said over 56,876 driver licences were processed within the review period, including 27,067 fresh applications and 29,810 renewals carried out in collaboration with the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

He added that 1,158 international driver permits were equally processed during the same period.

On the Blue Line project, Osiyemi stated that the first phase recorded 3.5 million passengers in 2025.

He added that Phase Two of the Blue Line extension from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko will be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

On the Red Line, Osiyemi said the state procured 24 new train coaches configured into three sets of eight coach trains to strengthen operations and improve passenger movement along the corridor.

He further disclosed that the government had intensified work on the proposed 68 kilometre Green Line Rail project expected to connect Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone through Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah and Sangotedo.