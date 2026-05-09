Lagos 2027: APC clears Hamzat for gov’ship primary

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, weekend, successfully appeared before the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship Screening Committee in Abuja and received a clean bill of approval to contest in the party’s forthcoming governorship primary election ahead of the 2027 Lagos governorship poll.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the screening process, Hamzat expressed satisfaction with the exercise, describing the process as thorough, transparent, and in line with the democratic ideals of the party.

According to him, “The screening was designed to verify the credentials, records, and experiences submitted by aspirants seeking to fly the APC flag. The essence of the screening is to ensure that everything submitted is accurate and verifiable.

“We submitted all required documents and the committee asked questions based on the information provided. It is basically to confirm that what you wrote is truly reflective of your experience and service.”

The deputy governor stated that the committee carefully reviewed all submitted documents and sought clarifications on areas relating to his public service record and professional experience.

He further explained that members of the committee asked for clarification on some areas and wanted more insight into the roles he had played in government over the years.

Hazmat, therefore, expressed confidence in the APC primary process and reaffirmed his commitment to the continued growth, development, and prosperity of Lagos State.

“I am very comfortable with my party and confident in the democratic process. Ultimately, the decision rests with party members and the people. Our responsibility is to continue offering our best in service to the state and the country,” Hamzat said.

The governorship hopeful, reiterated his belief in the capacity of Lagos State to continue leading as a model of innovation, governance, and development in Nigeria, stressing that “leadership must remain focused on delivering meaningful impact to citizens.”