La Liga gets 5 spots for next season Champions League

By Enitan Abdultawab

Rayo Vallecano may have done more than just reach the first European final in their history: the Madrid-based club has also handed Spain a major boost in the race for UEFA Champions League places next season.

Following Rayo’s qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League final, Spain has now officially secured an additional Champions League spot for the 2026/27 campaign through UEFA’s coefficient rankings system.

That means fifth place in La Liga will now qualify directly for the Champions League, significantly raising the stakes in the battle for European football.

As things currently stand, Real Betis occupy fifth position and sit six points ahead of Celta Vigo with only a few matches left in the season.

Rayo sealed their place in the Conference League final after defeating RC Strasbourg Alsace 1-0 in France on Thursday night to complete a 2-0 aggregate victory.

Brazilian forward Alexandre Alemao once again proved decisive for the Spanish side, scoring the only goal of the match after already netting in the first leg in Madrid.

The historic triumph means Rayo will now face Crystal Palace in the final later this month in Leipzig, with the club aiming to win the first major trophy in its history.

The achievement is particularly remarkable considering Rayo Vallecano have rarely been regular participants in La Liga’s top flight and had only appeared in Europe once before this season, reaching the UEFA Cup quarter-finals back in 2000/01.

Managed by Iñigo Pérez, the team frustrated Strasbourg throughout the semifinal second leg and looked the more dangerous side for large parts of the game.



Strasbourg, who are owned by the BlueCo consortium linked to Chelsea, struggled without injured attacking duo Joaquin Panichelli and Emmanuel Emegha.

The French side had a late opportunity to revive the tie in stoppage time after being awarded a penalty for handball against Rayo captain Oscar Valentín. However, Julio Enciso saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling Spanish supporters.

While both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid failed to reach the latter stages of the Champions League this season, Rayo’s European run has ensured that the Spanish capital will still be represented in a continental final.

More importantly for La Liga clubs chasing Europe, their success has now translated into an extra Champions League ticket for Spain next season.

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