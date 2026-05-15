Just in: Inflation rises to 15.69% in April

By Progress Godfrey

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 15.69 per cent in April 2026, up from 15.38 per cent recorded in March, reflecting a 0.31 percentage point increase, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The latest figure, however, remains lower than the 26.82 per cent reported in April 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation eased to 2.13 per cent in April from 4.18 per cent in March, indicating a slower pace in the rise of average prices despite the sustained upward trend in the annual rate.

More details to follow…