JAMB to allow candidates use personal computers for UTME from 2027

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will begin an option of “Bring Your Own Device” for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from 2027.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions on Monday in Abuja.

Oloyede said candidates would be allowed to use their personal devices for the examination, but a flash drive would be inserted to prevent malpractice.

He explained that the option would be cheaper and easier to manage and would also address complaints from candidates who often report that their computer went off during the examination.

According to him, this measure was designed to make the process more convenient while maintaining the integrity of the test.

He, however, added that other innovations would also be introduced by 2027 for seamless examination.

Speaking on candidates performance in the 2026 UTME results, Oloyede said that Jesudunsin Owoeye from Ekiti State, who sat for the examination in Ogun State, emerged the highest scorer with 372 out of the 400 marks.

He said that Owoeye chose the University of Lagos as her first choice to study Medicine and Surgery.

The score is three points lower than 2025 year’s top score of 375, recorded by Chinedu Okeke from Anambra State.

Also, Ikenna Enwere from Imo State came second with 370 score.

Enwere, who wrote the examination in Lagos State, selected Nile University as his first choice to study Computer Science.

In third place is Ayomide Bamisile from Ondo State with 369.

He listed the Federal University of Technology, Akure as his first choice to study Software Engineering.

(NAN)