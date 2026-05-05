IGP launches VCRU, scraps SWAT nationwide

IGP Disu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, Rilwan Olatunji Disu, has announced a major operational reform within the Nigeria Police Force with the creation and nationwide deployment of the Violent Crime Response Units (VCRUs), replacing the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams.

Disu disclosed this on Tuesday during an emergency meeting with Commissioners of Police and senior officers at the Force Headquarters, stating that the newly established VCRUs would operate across all 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory.

He explained that the units, which evolved from the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) structure, would be under the direct supervision of state Commissioners of Police, who will bear full responsibility for their conduct and operational outcomes.

According to the IGP, the VCRUs have undergone intensive training in tactical operations, intelligence gathering, human rights compliance, and rules of engagement. He emphasized that the units would rely strictly on credible intelligence and not be deployed arbitrarily.

A key feature of the reform, he said, is the integration of civilian oversight into the operations of the units to ensure transparency and accountability.

Disu also used the occasion to condemn the recent extra-judicial killing of a suspect in Effurun, Delta State, describing the act as unlawful and a violation of professional policing standards. He confirmed that the officer involved and members of his team had been dismissed, while the case has been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for further action.

“The Nigeria Police Force under my leadership has zero tolerance for extra-judicial actions. Accountability will be pursued to its logical conclusion,” he stated.

On community policing, the IGP directed Commissioners to engage regularly with community stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society groups, to build trust and enhance intelligence gathering. He also ordered that Commissioners make their contact details accessible to community leaders to strengthen communication channels.

As part of broader reforms, Disu mandated an immediate and comprehensive audit of arms and ammunition across all commands, describing it as a critical step toward preventing misuse and improving operational readiness.

Highlighting recent achievements, the police chief revealed that in April 2026 alone, the Force arrested 28 suspected terrorists, 85 kidnapping suspects, 51 murder suspects, 62 armed robbery suspects, and 54 individuals linked to cultism. He added that 189 kidnapped victims were rescued nationwide within the same period.

Additionally, police operations led to the recovery of 140 assorted firearms, 1,074 rounds of ammunition, and 37 stolen vehicles.

Reaffirming his commitment to reform, Disu urged officers to uphold professionalism and integrity, while assuring Nigerians of the Force’s resolve to rebuild public trust and ensure safety across the country.