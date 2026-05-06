‘I won’t stop performing even if I work for govt’ – Davido

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar Davido has revealed that he would not halt his music career if he ever decides to take up a government position.

The singer said this during a recent livestream with Davrel, noting that he would still be performing as a musician even if he became a government official. He cited former Haitian President Michel Martelly as an example, who continued to perform and tour while in office.

He said, “I would still be performing if I ever chose to work for the government. That doesn’t stop anything, in my opinion.

“It won’t be as much as it was before, of course. Even while president of Haiti, Michel Martelly continued to perform as a musician. He even went on tours while serving as president.”

Davido further clarified that he is no longer interested in active politics, noting that he got discouraged after observing other Nigerian celebrities transition into politics.

The singer added that most Nigerian celebrities who transitioned from entertainment to politics have not been successful.