‘I lost my children because…’ — Actor Roy De Nani cries for help

By Enitan Abdultawab

Veteran Nollywood actor Roy De Nani has opened up about the painful personal losses and struggles he has endured over the years, revealing how poverty and lack of support cost him some of the people closest to him.

The actor, who recounted his story recently on the Where Is The Lie Podcast, recalled losing members of his family, including his children, while also lamenting the absence of support from colleagues in the movie industry during his darkest moments.

According to him, one of the most painful experiences of his life was losing his son and daughter because he could not afford blood transfusions needed to keep them alive.

“I lost my son and daughter because we needed blood transfusions so they could continue but there was no money to buy it and they died,” he said.

Roy De Nani also revealed that he lost a brother from the same father, adding that no actor in the industry showed up to support or mourn with him.

“I had a brother of the same father; I lost him and no single actor showed up,” he lamented.

Asked if Nollywood colleagues ever reached out during those difficult moments, the veteran actor replied bluntly, “No way; they never came. They were not touched.”

Despite the emotional and financial hardship, Roy De Nani said he remains passionate about filmmaking and still actively works in the industry.

“I still act. I still write scripts too,” he said.

When asked what kind of support he currently needs, the actor explained that he is not comfortable begging publicly for money but simply wants an opportunity to rebuild his life and career.

“I am the shy type. I just believe everyone has what they are suffering from one thing or the other. I want to be re-established. That is all,” he stated.

Roy De Nani belongs to the generation of veteran Nollywood actors who helped shape Nigeria’s movie industry during its early years.

Like several old-school actors, he joins the growing list of veterans who have publicly spoken about financial struggles, health challenges and lack of support despite years spent entertaining Nigerians.