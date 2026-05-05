I-G orders audit of arms, ammunition nationwide

IGP Disu

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Olatunji Disu, has ordered Commissioners of Police (CPs) to immediately undertake comprehensive audit of arms and ammunition within their respective commands.

Disu gave the order on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of an emergency conference with CPs in charge of state commands.

He said the audit must be thorough, transparent and properly documented, with detailed reports forwarded to the Force Headquarters.

According to him, the objective is to strengthen accountability, identify existing gaps and provide accurate assessment of the operational needs of the force.

He said the exercise was not a routine administrative task, but a critical measure to enhance the force readiness and prevent misuse.

Disu said it was also to ensure that all assets entrusted to the force were properly accounted for and optimally deployed.

The I-G said the force had recorded landmark achievements in the reform of its operational structure with the reconstitution and remodelling of the force state-level anti-crime capacity.

He added that “the Special Weapons and Tactics Units have been reorganised and elevated into new formation — the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU).

“This is not a rebranding exercise. The VCRU represents a fundamental shift in how we approach serious crime in Nigeria.

“Every officer assigned to the VCRU has undergone intensive, specialised training in tactical operations, human rights compliance, intelligence analysis and rules of engagement.

“These are professional officers trained to modern standards.”

Disu said civilian oversight had been built into the operational framework of the VCRU from the very beginning, adding that the unit would operate strictly on the basis of credible intelligence.

The I-G added that personnel of the unit would not be deployed on speculation or arbitrary command, but by intelligence.

He said the operations of the officers would be subject to structured review.

He explained that CPs would be responsible for the discipline, conduct and results of VCRU in the various commands, adding that “the unit carries the authority of the CPs.

“I am directing all CPs to formally launch their state VCRU with full visibility, with community stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders and the press in attendance.

“Nigerians should know that this unit exists, what it stands for and how to hold it accountable.