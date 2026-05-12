‘I am well, focused, at peace’ – Frank Edoho speaks on second failed marriage

Media personality Frank Edoho has spoken about the end of his second marriage, saying he has gone through the separation privately and has gradually reached a place of emotional calm and acceptance.

In a post shared on Instagram on Tuesday, the veteran television host thanked fans and supporters for their prayers, concern and goodwill following reports about his marital situation.

“Over the past few days, I’ve received an outpouring of kind messages, prayers, concern, and goodwill regarding my separation and ongoing divorce proceedings. I truly appreciate the empathy,” he wrote.

Edoho said although many members of the public were only recently becoming aware of the development, he had privately dealt with the situation for almost two years and had already found emotional peace.

“While I understand that the public is only just becoming aware of this chapter, I have lived through it privately for quite some time now (almost 2 years) and have since made peace with it emotionally,” he stated.

“Life unfolds in different seasons, and sometimes, moving forward quietly is the most dignified path one can take. I am well. Focused. At peace. And deeply grateful for the love, respect, and support so many of you continue to show me.”

Edoho, who was previously married to broadcaster Katherine Obiang, with whom he shares three children, ended his first marriage in 2010 after seven years.

In 2013, the former host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire married Sandra Onyenuchenuya, and the union produced two children.