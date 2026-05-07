Hamzat submits Lagos governorship forms

Lagos deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Thursday submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 governorship election.

The deputy governor submitted the forms at the APC secretariat in Abuja alongside party stakeholders.

Those present included James Faleke, Moses Fayinka, Ganiyu Solomon and Musiliu Obanikoro.

Others were Toke Benson-Awoyinka and Seyi Jakande, among other supporters.

According to his official X post, Hamzat said his decision was driven by service, responsibility and continuity.

“Today, I submitted my expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

“This journey is about service, responsibility, and building a Lagos that works better for every family, every business and every resident.

“We have made progress together, but there is still more to do. I am stepping forward with experience, purpose and a deep belief in the future of our state.

“The journey to a greater Lagos continues,” the deputy governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hamzat began political consultations on April 13.

He was recently endorsed by President Bola Tinubu, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Governor’s Advisory Council.

(NAN)