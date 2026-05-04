Gunmen abduct two IBEDC staff in Ogun

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By Adeola Badru

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has confirmed the abduction of two of its staff members in Ogun State, raising concerns over security along the Ibadan–Ijebu Ode corridor.

In a statement issued on Monday in Ibadan, the company said the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, along the Ibadan–Ijebu Ode road. The identities of the affected staff were not disclosed.

IBEDC expressed concern over the development and said efforts were ongoing to secure the safe release of the victims.

“We are deeply concerned about this situation, and our thoughts are with our colleagues and their families at this difficult time,” the company said.

The firm stated that it is working closely with security agencies to ensure the safe return of the abducted workers and is also in contact with their families.

“IBEDC is working closely with relevant security agencies to ensure the safe return of the affected staff. We are also in active engagement with their families, providing the necessary support,” it added.

The company declined to provide further details, citing the sensitivity of the incident and ongoing rescue efforts. It assured that updates would be provided as the situation develops.