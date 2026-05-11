‘Gingerrr lacks coordination’ – Tweeps explain why film lost despite nine AMVCA nominations

By Enitan Abdultawab

Despite entering the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) as one of the most nominated films, Nollywood blockbuster Gingerrr has continued to face criticism online, with several movie lovers questioning its storyline, direction and overall execution after it failed to convert its nine nominations into major wins.

Produced by Bisola Aiyeola, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Wumi Toriola and Bolaji Ogunmola, the action-comedy film became one of Nollywood’s biggest commercial successes after grossing over ₦500 million at the box office. The movie also earned nine AMVCA nominations across acting, directing and technical categories.

Directed by Yemi Morafa and written by Xavier Ighorodje, the movie follows four women involved in a risky heist that later exposes hidden betrayals and secret agendas. The film featured stars including Timini Egbuson, Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji and Mr Macaroni.

However, following the awards, several users on X criticised the film, arguing that strong marketing and star power could not cover up what they described as weak storytelling.

“I finished watching ‘GINGERRR’ tonight and I am not impressed at all. I absolutely do not recommend this movie,” user @TheJohnOlonade wrote.

“For a movie with so much marketing hype, this movie has such an incoherent plot. There were so many scenes that didn’t add up at all. So many questions were left unanswered. It’s so disappointing that four filmmakers came together to make this movie yet it turned out to be a total disappointment.”

Another user, @TheFifiBays, rated the movie 4/10, saying, “The movie had potential, but the coordination was lacking. The scenes felt rushed and disconnected, making it hard to fully follow the storyline. I still love the cast though, hoping for better execution next time.”

@dharmiiiiii also expressed disappointment, writing, “Guys, Gingerrr is a TERRIBLE watch. I usually see movies through no matter how bad they seem but I just couldn’t do it with Gingerrr. I’m sorry some of you went to the cinema to see it.”

A similar reaction came from @mamaaiye, who said, “This Gingerrr story is all over. My God! So disorganised. The story had potential but it’s all over the place. Four people, four women came together to make this and not one noticed the scattered storyline? Be like I dey watch skit.”

Questioning the film’s AMVCA recognition, @thelolade wrote, “They should have at least made the storyline quality match the level of marketing poured into their ‘Gingerrr’ movie. Invest in sound writers, please. How did it even score 9 nominations? As how?”

Another user, @samue73601, added, “I watched Gingerrr yesterday. The idea was good, but the writing felt lazy and the direction was weak. Everything moved too fast and nothing really landed. Nollywood needs to focus more on storytelling, not just hype.”

Despite the backlash, the movie remains one of the most commercially successful Nollywood releases of 2025 and was widely praised for its marketing campaign, ensemble cast and box office performance.