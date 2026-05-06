Full list of teams that have won the Champions League unbeaten

By Enitan Abdultawab

Arsenal are now just one game away from joining an elite class of European clubs after sealing qualification for the 2026 UEFA Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta’s men reached the final following their victory over Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals on Tuesday, keeping alive the possibility of lifting the trophy without losing a single match throughout the competition.

While many clubs have won Europe’s biggest prize, only a select few have managed to complete the journey unbeaten — a feat regarded as one of football’s rarest accomplishments.

If Arsenal win the final later this month, the North London side would not only secure their first-ever Champions League title but also enter the history books as unbeaten champions of Europe.

Inter Milan (1964)



Inter Milan became one of the earliest teams to conquer Europe without defeat after recording seven wins and two draws during their victorious campaign.

Ajax (1972 and 1995)



Ajax achieved the feat twice. Their 1972 side dominated European football with attacking brilliance, while the youthful 1995 squad under Louis van Gaal repeated the achievement more than two decades later.

In 1972, Ajax recorded seven wins and two draws, while the 1995 side finished with seven victories and four draws.

Nottingham Forest (1979)



Under legendary manager Brian Clough, Nottingham Forest stunned Europe by winning the competition unbeaten with six victories and three draws.

Liverpool (1981 and 1984)



Liverpool twice completed undefeated European campaigns during their dominant era in the 1980s.

The Reds finished the 1981 campaign with six wins and three draws before recording seven wins and two draws in 1984.

AC Milan (1989 and 1994)



Italian giants AC Milan also achieved the feat on two occasions, producing some of the most iconic teams in Champions League history.

Their 1989 triumph came with five wins and four draws, while the 1994 title-winning side finished with four wins and four draws.

Red Star Belgrade (1991)



Red Star Belgrade became European champions without losing a game, recording five wins and four draws during their memorable campaign.

Olympique de Marseille (1993)



Marseille remain the only French club to win the Champions League, and they achieved it unbeaten with six wins and four draws.

Manchester United (1999 and 2008)



Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United teams achieved the feat twice.

The famous treble-winning side of 1999 recorded six wins and seven draws, while the 2008 champions finished with nine victories and four draws.

Barcelona (2006)



Inspired by Ronaldinho, Barcelona lifted the trophy unbeaten after recording nine wins and four draws throughout the campaign.

Bayern Munich (2020)



Bayern Munich produced the most dominant unbeaten run in Champions League history by winning every single game en route to the title.

The German giants finished with an incredible record of 11 wins from 11 matches.

Manchester City (2023)



Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City joined the elite list after winning their first-ever Champions League title without suffering defeat. City completed the campaign with nine wins and four draws.

Can Arsenal complete the feat?

Arsenal now have the opportunity to become the next club to achieve the historic milestone.

Arteta’s side have impressed throughout the competition with disciplined defending, attacking quality and consistency against Europe’s biggest teams.

Should the Gunners triumph in the final, they would not only end their long wait for Champions League glory but also become one of the few teams to conquer Europe unbeaten.

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