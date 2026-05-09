Fresh tension in Plateau as gunmen attack Barkin Ladi community

By Golok Nanmwa

Residents of Sabon Layi community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State were thrown into panic on Saturday evening following an attack by gunmen suspected to be terrorists.

The assailants were said to have invaded the community at about 6:15 p.m., shooting sporadically and forcing residents to flee their homes for safety.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that a woman was reportedly killed during the attack, while a man sustained severe gunshot injuries and was rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, for urgent medical attention.

The attack was said to have created tension across the community, as frightened residents scampered for safety amid fears of further violence.

Some residents alleged that the gunmen stormed the area in large numbers and operated for several minutes, causing panic.

Speaking to newsmen on the incident, the Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, said the attackers invaded the community and opened fire on residents, thereby creating fear and confusion in the area.

Tengwong alleged that several armed men were involved in the attack, adding that the worsening security situation in Barkin Ladi had become a major concern for residents and farming communities.

According to him, between April and May 9, 2026, no fewer than 30 natives had reportedly been killed in separate attacks around Barkin Ladi, while over 70 hectares of farmland had been destroyed by attackers.

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect lives and property in the area, stressing that residents were living in fear and urgently needed protection to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, another source disclosed that security operatives had been deployed to the community to forestall any escalation of violence and maintain peace in the area.

As of the time of filing this report, efforts to reach security agencies for official confirmation and further details proved abortive, while residents continued to express fears over possible fresh attacks in the community.