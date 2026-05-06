FIFA extends Benfica’s Prestianni ban worldwide

SL Benfica’s Argentine forward #25 Gianluca Prestianni argues with Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior (R) during the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off first leg football match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on February 17, 2026. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

FIFA announced on Wednesday it had extended Gianluca Prestianni’s suspension worldwide after the Benfica winger was originally banned by European football’s governing body UEFA.

Argentina’s Prestianni was handed a six-game ban, with three of them suspended, for discriminatory conduct in the first leg of Champions League play-off tie against Real Madrid on February 17.

Madrid forward Vinicius Junior accused the 20-year-old Prestianni of racism as they clashed on the field, which Prestianni denies.

As the two argued, Prestianni spoke to Vinicius while covering his mouth, with the Brazilian subsequently complaining to the referee, leading to the match being suspended for 10 minutes.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the six-match ban imposed by UEFA on SL Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni to have worldwide effect,” FIFA told AFP.

“The sanction has been extended in accordance with article 70 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”

Prestianni, who made his only international appearance last November, has already served one match of his suspension, missing the Champions League play-off second leg.

Following FIFA’s decision, the former Velez Sarsfield player would miss holders Argentina’s two opening games of the World Cup, which takes place in the United States, Canada and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.