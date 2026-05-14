FG clarifies reports on 40% peculiar allowance for civil servants

Walson-Jack

By Nnasom David

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has clarified reports circulating in the media regarding the approval of a 40 per cent peculiar allowance for federal civil servants, stating that it neither approved nor formally communicated such an approval to labour unions.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Eno Olotu.

The statement released on Wednesday explained that the statutory responsibility for issuing and conveying circulars on salaries and allowances rests solely with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), which released the circular in question on 23 April 2026.

It stated that contrary to reports, the office did not approve or transmit the allowance to the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) or any labour organisation.

The statement further explained that a meeting convened by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, on 12 May 2026 was an interventionist and conciliatory engagement aimed at promoting dialogue between organised labour and the NSIWC, and not an approval forum for the allowance.

The OHCSF recalled that at a press briefing on 24 April 2026, it had announced a broader welfare package for civil servants, which included adjustments to duty tour allowances, upward review of peculiar allowance across salary structures, increases in estacode, book allowance and other entitlements, as well as a ₦10 billion housing loan scheme for public servants.

It added that the federal government’s welfare measures were designed to improve conditions of service across the civil service and strengthen industrial harmony.