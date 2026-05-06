FG begins Carter Bridge rebuild, sets 36-month timeline

David Umahi, Minister of Works

The Federal Government on Wednesday handed over order for the reconstruction of the Carter Bridge in Lagos State, with a promise that a section would be cable-stayed.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, handed the order to the contractor handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Nigeria Ltd. (CCECC), in Lagos.

Umahi said that the aim of the cable-stayed section was to enhance navigational activities, adding that the reconstruction would take 36 months.

“That is why we chose two spans, 105m span by two, and that will house the cable bridge.

“Nigerians will like it very much and, of course, we have a lot of ramps that are ongoing.

“We have a total of 1.5km of ramps by 9.3m width,” Umahi said.

He said the main body of the bridge would be 2.1km by two carriageways.

Umahi said that 30 per cent of the cost of the reconstruction would be paid by Federal Government while 70 per cent would be borrowed externally.

” We invited seven contractors, six contractors submitted bids, including Julius Berger. The CCECC was technically and commercially most viable, and that is why the BBP recommended them and the Federal Executive Council awarded the project to them.

“Today we will hand over the site.”

The President is the most qualified person to flag off this project. It can be flagged off anytime but we expect work to start immediately.

“Let me conclude this by congratulating Mr President for this feat and hand over the work order to CCECC.”

Sen. Osita Ngwu, representing the Senate Committee on Works, said that the National Assembly had been cooperating with the Federal Ministry of Works.

“We can assure you that the cooperation will continue.

“Yesterday, I was privileged to move a motion at the floor of the Senate to commend the President and the minister for works for the good work they are doing,” he said.

He said that the Senate unanimously adopted the motion.

” Your Excellency, the bridge reconstruction project is important. Carter Bridge is 60 years old.

” We went on an inspection with you, entered the boats, went through the foot of the bridge, and we saw with our eyes that something needs to be done, and I am happy that you didn’t waste time to take action,” he said.

He charged the contractor to avoid compromising quality, saying that the Senate would closely monitor the reconstruction.

Mr Akin Alabi, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Works, said that it was important to preserve Nigeria’s legacy infrastructure.

“That is why the construction of this bridge is important.

“Because of what we are doing here today, we are potentially saving hundreds of lives,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports (NAN) that the Federal Government’s decision to reconstruct the bridge followed damage of about eight of its piles, which posed a significant risk.

The Deputy Managing Director, CCECC, Mr Irwin Guo, said that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda had continued to prioritise infrastructure development needed by Nigerians.

He thanked Tinubu and Umahi for reposing confidence on the corporation to execute the critical project.

“Carter Bridge is not just about concrete, it is not just about steel. It is about the people, it is about the benefit, the well being and the prosperity of the Nigerian citizens.

”It is about the family, about the traders, about the workers and every Nigerian whose daily life is touched by this crossing.”