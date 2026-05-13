FG approves 40% peculiar allowance for civil servants after showdown threat

Head of Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack

The Federal Government has officially approved the long-awaited 40 per cent peculiar allowance for federal civil servants following intense pressure and threats of industrial action by the organised labour.

The approval, Vanguard gathered, came after a marathon meeting on Tuesday personally presided over by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Esther Walson-Jack, at the Conference Hall of her office in Abuja.

At the meeting, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, NSIWC, it was learned, formally released the circular for the implementation of the allowance, bringing to an end nearly two years of agitation by workers over the delayed adjustment linked to the new N70,000 minimum wage structure.

Speaking during the meeting, Mrs Walson-Jack stressed the importance of strengthening communication and trust between government management teams and labour unions to avoid unnecessary industrial disputes.

She noted that while labour unions have the constitutional right to make demands, government agencies must also create room for dialogue and constructive engagement in order to sustain industrial harmony.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the leadership of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, (Trade Union side) led by its National Chairman, Benjamin Uyanto, and the Executive Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Mr Eyo Nta, to present their positions before the Head of Service intervened to broker an agreement acceptable to all parties.

Both Uyanto and Nta commended the Head of Service for her timely intervention, describing it as crucial in resolving the lingering dispute.

Following the deliberations, an implementable circular table for the 40 per cent peculiar allowance was officially presented to the leadership of the JNPSNC.

Confirming the development in an interview, the National Secretary of the JNPSNC (Trade Union side), Olowoyo Gbenga, described the outcome as a major victory for Nigerian workers and a positive step toward improving workers’ welfare amid the current economic hardship.

According to him, implementation of the allowance will take effect from May 1, 2026, after workers had waited since July 2024 for the adjustment to reflect the new minimum wage template.

He further urged state governments to adopt the circular to enable workers at the state and local government levels benefit from the relief package.

Olowoyo lamented the worsening economic realities facing workers and their dependents, stating that many families were struggling under severe financial pressure.

He also revealed that the JNPSNC had earlier fixed May 21 for a nationwide industrial showdown over the matter, accusing the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission of initially resisting responsibility.

However, he said the intervention of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation eventually saved the situation and restored confidence among workers.

“With this development, workers may likely sheath their swords and allow industrial peace to reign in the workplace,” he said.