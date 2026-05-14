Federal might won’t work in 2027 elections — Makinde

IBADAN— GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, declared that federal might will not influence the outcome of the 2027 general elections.

Makinde, who spoke at the Oyo state tourism summit held at the University of Ibadan International Conference Centre, ICC, expressed optimism that Nigerians would vote for leaders of their choice regardless of political influence.

He said: “I believe that this election cycle, federal might will not work. It has worked in Ekiti state in both instances but this time around, Nigerians will show politicians pepper.

“They will show us that they don’t want to be bystanders anymore; they will participate, and I’m sure of what I’m saying.”

On governance in Oyo after his tenure, the governor said his administration has created structures in the state that would ensure continuity.

The governor said although he would recommend a successor, the people of Oyo would ultimately decide who becomes the next governor.

He, however, cautioned that electing a candidate without the capacity to govern would have lasting consequences for the state.

“I tell people that I will recommend for Oyo state people, but the decision will rest with the people of Oyo state,” he said.

“But if you make a mistake and bring someone who will not do good work, it is a one-day event, but the impact will last four years.

“So, we must get it right. Leadership changes but systems, they endure. So, our focus has been deliberate”, he said.

There have been speculations that Makinde may back a former Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bimbo Adekanbi, as his preferred governorship candidate.

Speaker of the Oyo House of Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, on Wednesday, said he led lawmakers in the state “to a strategic breakfast meeting” with Adekanmbi, “the consensus gubernatorial candidate of our new party in the State Allied Peoples Movement.”

Responding to the speculations, Makinde said he would support any candidate who is loyal to Oyo and possesses the capacity to govern effectively.

The governor said: “People said ‘oh, so Seyi, you did not mentor anyone these seven years you have been in government that can take over from you without the taint of APC’? And I ask them that Morohunkola Thomas or Bimbo Adekanbi, are they not from Oyo State? For us, if you’re from Oyo state, loyal to Oyo state, and have capacity, we will support you. We are blind to party colouration but open to capacity that can move Oyo state forward.”

The governor said the state has moved beyond merely identifying opportunities and is now concentrating on creating systems capable of sustaining long-term development and growth.