Family reveals cause of Alexx Ekubo’s death

Late Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke

The family of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has revealed that he died from complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

In a statement shared on the actor’s official Instagram page on Wednesday, the family announced that Ekubo passed away at Evercare Hospital after a “brief but courageous battle” with the illness.

The family described the late actor as a beloved husband, son, brother and friend, noting that he endured his health challenges with “remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope.”

It partly reads, “After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

“Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world.”

The family also appealed for privacy and prayers during the mourning period, stating that details regarding funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

“We sincerely thank everyone for the love, support, prayers, and understanding extended to the family throughout this period,” the statement added.