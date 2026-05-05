Experts advocate digital twins to tackle power, cost challenges in data centres

By Juliet Umeh

Industry experts have identified digital twin technology as a practical solution to persistent inefficiencies, rising costs and operational risks in Nigeria’s data centre sector.



Digital twins, which are virtual replicas of physical infrastructure, enable operators to monitor, simulate and predict system performance in real time.



Speaking at a tech event in Lagos, the experts said the technology could directly address some of the sector’s most pressing challenges, particularly Nigeria’s chronic power instability, which they described as the biggest threat to data centre operations.



Chief Executive Officer, Kasi Cloud, Johnson Agogbua, said digital twins can significantly improve energy management and maintenance planning.



According to him: “The biggest headache in Nigeria is power. With digital twins, operators can predict failures and take action before systems break down.”



He added that the technology introduces predictability into operations, allowing operators to anticipate outages and improve resilience. Also speaking, Digital Transformation Director, Amazon Web Services, Kayode Akomolafe, said integrating digital twins from design, through operations, would minimise system failures and enhance performance.