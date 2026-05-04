Ex-Ondo PDP spokesman, Peretei emerges NDC chairman

…Party claims 10 million members in 48 hours

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei, has emerged as the pioneer State Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Peretei emerged by consensus at the party’s state congress held in Akure, the state capital, where about 150 delegates from the 18 local government areas ratified the new executive council.

Chairman of the Congress Committee, Emmanuel Alli, said the exercise was conducted in line with directives from the party’s national headquarters and reflected the collective will of members.

Other elected officers include Oluwole Akinmuyisan as Deputy Chairman, Babatunde Daudu as Secretary, Ayodeji Joy as Woman Leader, Samuel Olutosin as Organising Secretary, and Owolola Adebola as Publicity Secretary. Asiwaju Bernard and Olutubosun Isijola emerged Vice Chairmen for the South and North, respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Peretei described Nigeria as being at a “critical political crossroads,” adding that the NDC was gaining momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He claimed that over 10 million Nigerians registered with the party within 48 hours, attributing the figure to growing public interest in alternative political platforms.

“The registration figures are verifiable. Anyone can confirm this on the NDC website,” he said.

Peretei also alleged attempts to weaken opposition voices, stressing the need for an inclusive political space.

“This country belongs to all Nigerians. The political space must be open for people to freely express themselves,” he added.

The new chairman said the reported surge in membership reflected a desire among citizens for change, expressing confidence that it would translate into electoral support.

He assured that the Ondo chapter of the party would provide constructive opposition, noting that the peaceful conduct of the congress had strengthened internal unity.